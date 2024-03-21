Packer, Betty R. 

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2024 surrounded by her family. Betty was a women with no filter and her main purpose was to make people laugh and smile! Betty was a fun loving homemaker and very active in the community. She was active in the neighborhood acting company for 15 years, a bowler, and a member of the Ontario Fire Company Auxiliary. I believe she fed everyone in Ontario at least once. Her best accomplishment was her 4 children and 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Betty was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Harold in 2021. She is survived by her children Sharen (Tony) Florio, Reta (Ed) Schoonmaker, Todd (Laurie) Packer, and Harold Packer Jr.; grandchildren, Billy (Manuela) Mitchell, Chad Brockman, Joshua (Donna) Schoonmaker, Justin (Alicia) Schoonmaker, Travis (Nicole) Packer, Meghan (Kenny) Zirbel, Jamie (Grant) Gefell, Heather Packer, Hollie Packer (Todd Hill), Haley (Tyler) Morris, Caitlyn Packer; 18 great grandchildren and a great, great grandchild due in April 2024.

Family and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 4-7 PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1061 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Betty may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.