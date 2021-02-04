Packer, Harold R.

ONTARIO: Harold R. Packer passed away early Monday, February 1, 2021. He was born July 29,1932 in Rochester, NY. He served our country in the Korean War as an Airborne Ranger until his seperation in 1955. He married Betty Sudore in 1956 and was employed at the time at Haloid Corporation. In 1968 he opened his own welding business, call H&L Welding, and in 1979 he returned to Xerox as a welding engineer. He retired at the age of 64. He was a past Commander of the Meyers Ingraham American Legion, Post #428, in Ontario NY. Harold was an avid fisherman and boater. He loved his time in the sun, playing cards with his wife and children. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty (Sudore) Packer; his children Sharen (Tony) Florio, Reta (Eddie) Schoonmaker, Todd (Laurie)Packer, and Harold Packer; also survived by his grandchildren, Billy (Manuela) Mitchell, Chad Brockman, Joshua (Donna) Schoonmaker, Justin (Alicia) Schoonmaker, Travis (Nicole) Packer, Meghan (Kenny) Zirbel, Jamie Packer, Heather Packer, Hollie Packer, Haley Packer, Caitlin Packer; 17 great grandchildren along with many friends and relatives. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4 to 7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Everyone must wear a mask while in the funeral home and adhere to social distancing practices. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by clicking on the link below and selecting a time slot in which to attend. Expressions of Sympathy in memory of Harold may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, or to the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.