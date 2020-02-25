Paddock, Gloria J. 

CLYDE/NEWARK: Gloria J. Paddock, 72, died Monday (February24, 2020) at the Emergency Room of Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10;00 A.M. on Friday (February 28th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street, Suite 102, Rochester, New York 14607. Gloria was born in Newark on March 13, 1947 the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Mary Fox DePauw. She was a graduate of Newark High School and she continued her education going to beauty school and taking courses for becoming a doctor’s assistant. Gloria and her brother Raymond owned and operated Ray-Glo Foods in Newark for thirteen years.. She had also worked in a Doctor’s office and at the Marine Midland Bank. She was a communicate of St. Michael Church. Gloria loved all animals, she leaves behind her two dogs Minnie and Molly. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John C. “Tony” of Clyde; siblings Richard (Janelle) DePauw of Apollo Beach, FL, Phillip DePauw of Newark, Debarah Bray of Sanford, Fl.; and Gordon DePauw of Newark; two stepsons John and David (Lisa) Paddock; seven step grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Gloria is predeceased by a brother Raymond L. DePauw. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com