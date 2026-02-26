Padilla, Ada N.

NEWARK: Ada Padilla, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at the First Baptist Church of Newark, 133 East Miller Street, Newark, New York. Private burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Ada was born the daughter of the late Carmelo and Maximina (Ledesma) Camacho on Friday, July 7, 1939, in Jayuya, Puerto Rico. She later lived in Manatí, Puerto Rico, Ada attended high school in Puerto Rico before making her home in Newark, New York, where she lovingly raised her family. She dedicated many years of her life to her work and was employed at C.H. Stuart, NDC, IEC, and, following her retirement, briefly returned to work at WFL BOCES. Ada took great pride in her work and cherished the friendships she made along the way.

Ada was a woman of deep faith who enjoyed attending church services and fellowshipping with others. She generously volunteered at the Newark Food Cupboard, always willing to lend a helping hand. In her quieter moments, she loved doing word searches, collecting butterflies and angels, and spending treasured time with her family and grandchildren. She especially loved watching Animal Planet with her grandson, Charlie - moments that brought her great joy.

Ada will be remembered by her husband, Anselmo Padilla; her children, Becky (Mark Steamer) Ortiz, Whitney (Gerard Couturier) Ortiz, Juan (Patricia) Ortiz, and Olga (Charles) Richmond Jr.; her grandchildren, Eric Ortiz, Travis & Crystal Williams, Miranda (Gino) Ruggeri, Carlos Ortiz, Danny (Nikki) Ortiz, Kelly (Steve) Martinez, Chris Cusic, Charlie Richmond III, and Joshua Green; her great-grandchildren, Jaqueline, Jalen, Janel, Jaston, Jordan, Jonovan, Jiovanni, Javonte, Liam, and Misha; her great-great-grandchildren, Jupiter and Violet; and her siblings, Maria, Martha, and Samuel.

Ada was predeceased by her daughter, Holly; her grandson, Jeffrey Ortiz and her great-granddaughter, Arabella Richmond; and her siblings, Alicia, Antonio, Frank, Jorge, Miguel, Monserrate, and Mercedes.

