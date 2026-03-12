Pagliuso Jr.,  Joseph

June 13, 1934 - March 7, 2026

ONTARIO: Joseph Pagliuso Jr. “Little Joe”, age 91, passed away peacefully days after accepting Jesus into his heart on Saturday, March 7, 2026, overlooking farmland with the sun shining on his face.

Joe was born on June 13, 1934, in his family home in the town of Ontario, New York. He was the first-born child of Guiseppe (Joseph Sr.) and Hazel Louise Pagliuso (Adimaro). As the eldest of seven children, he left school in eighth grade to work on his parents’ farm and help his family. That decision reflected the values that defined his entire life—hard work, responsibility, and devotion to family.

Farming was always close to his heart, and he spent many years as a livestock broker along with his involvement in the family business, Joe’s Meat Market. This was a career that allowed him to combine his love of agriculture with his gift for building relationships. Known for his strong work ethic, honesty and practical wisdom, he earned the respect of many throughout the community.

Family was always at the center of his life. He treasured time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was known for his love of conversation, storytelling and he treasured the many hours spent chatting with others and sharing memories. In the later years of his life, he especially loved watching Family Feud and RFD TV.

Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Carol (Cari Van Skiver) Pagliuso; his children, Erika Pagliuso, Joseph III (Kristi) Pagliuso, and Erin Pagliuso; Poppy to six grandchildren, Trinidy, Madison, Emma, Joseph IV, Carter, and Elliana; one great grandson, Miles; brother, John (Carol) Pagliuso; two sisters, Mary Fosdick and Rosalind McCall; two sisters in law, Jeanne and Leslie Pagliuso; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was predeceased by his mother and father; three brothers, James, Samuel, and Frank Pagliuso; two brothers in law, Ray Fosdick and Fred McCall.

Joe will be remembered for his strength, integrity, the quiet way he cared for those around him, and his courage in the face of all life’s challenges. His legacy of hard work, dedication to family and deep roots in the farming community will live on through the many lives he touched.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 15, 2026, from 2:00-5:00 pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road Ontario, NY 14519. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 12:00 pm at Murphy Funeral and Cremation