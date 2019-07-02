Pallister, Mary E.

CLYDE: Mary E. Pallister, age 62 , died June 30, 2019 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Mary was born in Rochester, June 17, 1957, daughter of William & Marion Henrichs. She had worked at RusPak in Lyons for 7 years. She had resided at Clifton Springs Nursing Home for the last 4 years. Survived by 2 daughters: Rachael Pallister of Newark, & Jennifer Pallister of Clyde, 4 grandchildren: Aylia, Aiden, Anyai, & Arissa. No services are planned. Memorials to Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Arrangements by Pusateri – Canolesio Funeral Home 68 Sodus St., Clyde , NY.