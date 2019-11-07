Palmer, Barbara Jean

WOLCOTT: Barbara died peacefully on November 5, 2019. She was born in Wolcott, NY March 30, 1926. She was the only daughter of the late Edward and Winifred McGuinness Crombach. Barb graduated from Leavenworth Central School. She married the love of her life, Harold “Jack” Palmer. Together they owned Palmer’s T.V. and Appliances on Main Street in Wolcott. Barb was a Charter Member of the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Barb was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2001, her parents and brothers: Pete, Ed, Earl, Don and Bob. She is survived by son, David (Elizabeth) Palmer; daughter, Linda (Mike) Douglass; grandchildren, Jerry (Griselda) Palmer, Michelle Palmer, Matthew (Violet) Douglass and Michelle (Dominic) Pellicano; great-grandchildren, Jacalyn, Emily, Alan, Madison, Logan and Jack; brother-in-law, Bud (Phyllis) Palmer; Sisters-in-law, Joyce Stuck and Lore Palmer. Barb and Jack enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. They also enjoyed many winters in Zephyrhills, Florida. Friends and family are invited to call 2:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Where her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Monday, November 11, 2019. Interment in Huron Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Dept., 6162 W. Port Bay Rd; Wolcott, New York 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com