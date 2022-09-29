Palmer, Bobette “Bobbie” Fultz

VANCEBURGK, KY: Mrs. Bobette “Bobbie” Fultz Palmer, age 69, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Claire Health Care in Morehead, KY. She was born Tuesday, January 20, 1953 in Rochester, NY to Arvilla “Negley” Palmer and Robert Virgil Palmer. Bob-ette was a member of the Rose Ridge Apostolic Church. She loved to spend her time sewing and gardening. She was a strong believer in God and loved each and every person she met. Bobbie Fultz Palmer was preceded in death by her father Robert V. Palmer, her brother Robert Stephen Palmer, and two nephews, Jarrod Keeth Palmer, and Robert Sonny Palmer.

Bobette is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Randy Paul Fultz, one stepson, Blake Fultz of Morehead, KY, two daughters, Corrie Arnold of Walworth, NY, and Sheila Bailey of Scottsvville, KY, one sister, Annette Kotvis Palmer of Ontario, NY, 3 nephews David E. Kotvis Jr, Brandon Kotvis, and Nathan Kotvis, 3 nieces Demitrea Palmer, Stephanie Palmer and Andrea Palmer, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, along with a host of other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.

Services and burial were in Fultz Cemetery in OIlive Hill, KY, officiated by brother-in-law Rusty Fultz. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Arrangements cared for by Globe Funeral Chapel, Kentucky, Olive Hill, KY.