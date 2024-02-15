Palmer, Fred W.

WILLIAMSON: Fred W Palmer of Williamson, New York was born January 13, 1947. He passed away unexpectedly at home with his wife Judy (Milks) and dog Nitro on Monday, February 12, 2024.

He was predeceased by parents W Lorenzo and Fern (Huxley) Palmer; in-laws Jim and Muriel (Nivison) Milks; brother Wilbur (Butch) Palmer. Fred is survived by his children Michael Palmer of Philadelphia, Mary (Allen) Larsen of NC and Donald (fiancé Emily Bell) of Oregon. He also leaves behind his sister Carolyn “Susie” (Bob) Jordan of NC; sisters-in-law Judy “1” Palmer of Williamson and Sandra Stanley of Newark NY; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

Fred was a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Ontario, NY and will be greatly missed by his church family and many friends in the area. He was an alumnus of Williamson Central and Cornell University. After college he worked for Agway and then served as a helicopter Specialist for the Army in Vietnam. After his service he returned to work with Agway and then returned to the family farm when his father “retired”. He then became a manager with Hegedorn’s in Webster for 33 years.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the wonderful dispatcher from the Wayne County 911 Service, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson Fire and Ambulance Services, and all the first responders.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-4 PM on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 11 AM at Furnaceville Cemetery, 2280 Trimble Road Ontario, NY. Fred's funeral service will follow at 1 PM at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1973 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred’s memory to Immanuel United Church of Christ in Ontario, NY.

To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.