Obituaries
Palmer, Robert “Steve”
LANCASTER, OH/Formerly ONTARIO: Robert S. Palmer Sr., age 65 of Lancaster, Ohio died unexpectedly on March 3, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on November 20, 1954 in Rochester, NY. Steve grew up in Ontario NY He was the mechanic of the Town. All of his friends came to him whenever they needed a part or their car fixed. Steve moved to Gallup, NM and then finally ended up in Lancaster, Ohio where he started his own towing business – Al’s Towing and Recovery, and he previously owned Roadrunner Enterprise. He will be remember for being a hard worker, who was always there for family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and always left an imprint on anyone he met. Steve is survived by his daughters, Andrea Palmer, Stephanie R. Palmer, Demitrea G. Palmer (John), Lucretia Palmer Garcia, son Dan Savage, 14 grandchildren, mother Arvilla A Negley Palmer, sisters Bobette Palmer Fultz (Randy), and Annette Palmer Kotvis Nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Robert V. Palmer, sons Jarrod Palmer and Sonny Palmer, daughter Natasha Savage. A celebration of Steve’s Life was held on March 8, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus in Ohio. Cremation is in the care of the Sheridan Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net.
