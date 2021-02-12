Palmer, Roxanne Lee

CLYDE: Roxanne Lee Palmer, 58 of Stephenson VA, passed away unexpectedly February 8, 2021. A private ceremony will be held for immediate families due to Covid-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle St. Suite 102, Rochester, NY 14607. Roxanne was born in Lyons NY to the late Linda(Wolf) and Rocco Forjone on October 22, 1962. Roxanne was a loving wife, mother , grandmother and friend. She was well known her talent in crafting and creating all kinds of items. She had a passion for any challenge thrown her way. She loved keeping in touch with her friends and family often but above all things she loved being a grandmother the most. She enjoyed spending as much time with her grandchildren and family as she could. She is survived by her husband Thomas F. Palmer Jr. of Stephenson VA; her two daughters Terri (Andrew) Wormuth and Terra (Dan) Napolitano; four grandchildren: Brayden Franke, Cole, Kelsey, and Cade Napolitano; a sister Melissa (Joe) Forjone, and her three nephews: Cory (Devon) Forjone, Justin (Jade) Pickard, and Aaron (Danielle) Smith. Roxanne was predeceased by her father Rocco Forjone, Mother Linda Forjone and her brother Rocco Forjone Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home