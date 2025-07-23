Palmer, Steven R.

WOLCOTT: Steven R. Palmer, 72, of Wolcott, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 21, 2025. He was born in Lyons, son of the late Richard Palmer and the late Janet Reyn Palmer. He had worked at Xerox for 36 years as a tow motor operator. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was on the soccer team for North Rose Wolcott that won the sectional championship.

He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Palmer of Wolcott, son, Joshua Palmer of Arizona, brother, Bill (Cata) Palmer of Georgia, sister, Dale (Lacey) Ward of Texas, uncle, Bud (Phyllis) Palmer of Wolcott, grandchildren, Zoe Bundy, Dakota Palmer, Jace Palmer,Branden Wilson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday, July 30, 11 AM at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, a celebration of his life will follow at noon at the Wolcott Elks Lodge. For those wishing to make contributions in Steven’s name they may do so to the Pathway Hospice Home in Seneca Falls, 1529 Mound Road, Seneca Falls NY 13148. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

