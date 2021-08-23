Palmer, Virginia B. “Ginny”

PALMYRA: Ginny passed away on August 19, 2021 at age 100. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank W. Palmer; daughter-in-law, Susie Palmer; parents and siblings.

Ginny is survived by her sons, Bill and Mark Palmer; grandson, Zack (Becca) Palmer. She also leaves behind her long-time friends, Jacquie DeBrine, Gene Bassage, Doris Chriswell, Barbara Furgeson, and many other good friends, nieces and nephews.

On August 2nd, Ginny enjoyed a very happy 100th birthday with her sons and close friends. Her family wishes to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Wayne County Nursing Home and House of John for their loving care.

A memorial service for Ginny will be held on Friday (August 27), 11 AM at Western Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Ginny will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Brockport, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ginny’s memory may be directed to House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or WCNH Activities Department, 1529 Nye Rd. Lyons, NY 14489

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Ginny’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.