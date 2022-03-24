Powered by Dark Sky
March 24th 2022, Thursday
Pamater, Rosalie “Holly”

by WayneTimes.com
March 24, 2022

LYONS: Rosalie Palmater “Holly”, 82, passed away on March 15, 2022 at her home in Lyons.

All services will be private. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.

Rosalie was born in North Rose, on August 14, 1939, the daughter of the late Charles and Irene Smith Spencer. She retired from the Newark Developmental Center. While working at NDC she met her husband John Palmater.

She is survived by a son Leroy (Joyce) Lewis of Lyons; two grandchildren Joni (Rob Dean) Lewis and Samantha (Alex) Hathaway; five great grandchildren Makayla DeJohn, Alivia Dean, Justice Dean, Ethan Hathaway and Quinn Hathaway; three sisters Priscilla Hillegas, Pauline (Richard) Wunder, Sylvia Austin; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband John Palmater, her parents, Leroy’s father Larry Lewis; sisters Shirley Austin, Dorothy Burt and Iona Palermo.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

