Pangburn, Kyle W. 

CLYDE: Kyle W. Pangburn, 66,entered into eternal peace on November 11, 2023, surrounded by his family. Kyle put up a good fight with cancer. He is free of his pain.

Friends may call from 1-3 on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., in Lyons. A funeral service will follow at 3 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489, or to the family to pay outstanding medical bills that occurred.

Kyle was born August 30th, 1957, in Lyons, NY, at the Barber Hospital to the late Norman and Thelma Downing Pangburn. Throughout most of his life, Kyle worked as a truck driver, most recently for K & D disposal who became family to him. Before that, he worked for DiSanto Jet Gas and Wayne County 911 as dispatcher. Kyle also plowed snow for the town of Galen, for 13 years. He was a fire fighter for the Village of Lyons, for 20 years and a firefighter and assistant chief for the Town of Clyde for 25 years. He loved his firefighting and his ambulance calls, he took each one to heart.

He is survived by his wife Rose Schutt Pangburn of Clyde NY; a step daughter Heather (Derick Baker) Crithcfield of Palmyra; step son William (Tracy Brown) Critchfield of Lyons; two grand children, Hannah (Justin McClouth) Critchfield and William Critchfield II both of Lyons; a brother Kevin (Sandra) Pangburn of Cohoes, NY; two nieces Lisa Clingerman and Liana Pangburn of Colorado; two nephews Stephen Schutt and wife of Ontario, NY, Paul Pangburn of Cohoes, NY; a sister-in-law Shirley Schutt; special people Cindy Pangburn of Lyons, Dawn and Kevin Wright and Mark Wright of Newark. He had so many friends and co workers to list, but they know they are loved too. He was predeceased by many aunts, uncles and cousins.