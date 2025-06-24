Pankratz, Maxine Emily Purdy

Maxine Emily Purdy Pankratz, 98, passed away Friday, May 30, 2025 at Sunset Nursing and Rehab Center in Boonville, NY. She was born in Canandaigua, December 9, 1926, daughter of the late Royal Purdy, and Louise Payne Purdy. Prior to retirement she was an office worker at Electro Surgical Instruments in Rochester. She loved to read, sew, and bake.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bruce Howard Pankratz after 68 years of marriage, infant daughter, Linda Kae Pankratz, siblings and their spouses, George (Norma) Richard Purdy, Alfred Mauser, Robert Bridge, Vera Louise (James) Boucher, Barbara Ruth Purdy.

Survived by her daughter, Laurie (David) Enid Rice, Michael Howard (Beverly) Pankratz, grandchildren, Kimberlee (Kevin) Van Brunt, Jonathyn Pankratz, Jennifer E. Rice, Geoffrey (Stephanie) Rice, Joseph D. Rice, great grandchildren, Jade V. Lawson, Ethan Van Brunt, Cora Maxine Rice, and Margo Theresa Rice, siblings, Dorothy Elaine Mauser, and Kathryn Royala Bridge, as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place Tuesday, August 26, at the Wolcott Presbyterian Church at 11 AM, with a graveside service to follow at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Maxine’s name they may do so to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, Hospice, or the Wolcott Library. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com