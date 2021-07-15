Papenfuse, Chelsea M.

EAST ROCHESTER: Chelsea M. Papenfuse, a sweet, loving soul, passed away suddenly on July 6th at her home in East Rochester, New York. Chelsea loved playing the piano her Grandmother Ruth gave her, connecting with her family and figuring out the Jeopardy questions.

Chelsea is greatly missed by her Mother , Carol Liposchak; Carol’s husband Jamie Liposchak; Father, Lewis Papenfuse; Partner, Gene Baker; Grandmother Mildred Dieffenderfer and extended family members Emma (Andrew Moline) Liposchak, Timothy Liposchak, Coni Shulters, Greta and Alan Nesbitt, Lilah and Liliana Gardner, Aunt Marcia Mullins, Uncle Richard (Karyn) Dieffenderfer, Aunt Nancy Crowley, Uncle Edward Papenfuse, Jr., Aunt Sallie Papenfuse and cousins Paul(Heidi)Crowley, Peter (Claire)Crowley, Eric and Cathy Papenfuse, David Papenfuse; Daniel, Richard and Patrick Mullins; Katelyn, Caroline and Ryan Dieffenderfer ; nieces Mya and Ondine and nephews Von and Luke.

Chelsea was pre-deceased by her Grandfathers, Wilson Dieffenderfer and Edward Papenfuse, Sr.; Grandmother, Ruth Wilson Papenfuse; Uncles John Crowley and John David Mullins.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that those that wish to, make contributions in Chelsea’s name to:

The Hochstein School, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester, NY 14614 designated for the scholarship fund serving those in need.

Keller’s Kat Rescue, 3177 Latta Road, Rochester, NY 14612