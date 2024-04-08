Pappert, Donald L.

PALMYRA: Donald L. Pappert, died on Friday, April 5, 2024 at the age of 97. Please join the family for graveside prayers and military honors at 11am on Saturday, April 13 in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Please use the Vienna Street entrance and turn right at the T by the chapel. All are invited to a celebration of Don’s life at the American legion (132 Cuyler St., Palmyra) following the committal. Born to George and Dorothy Pappert of Manchester, NY on March 17, 1927. Don was a United States Navy WW II Vet. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the USN and served on the USS Leyte. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Navy flag in honor of Don’s service to our country during WWII. Don was a lifetime member of the James R. Hickey American Legion Post 120 and the Palmyra VFW Post 6778. After military service he returned to the Manchester area working for the Lehigh Valley railroad alongside his father and grandfather before becoming a long-time business owner in Palmyra, NY operating Persyn’s Collision and later Palmyra Radiator shop until his retirement.

Donald married the late Jean Storms Pappert of Palmyra and they raised their three children in the home that he built with his father and grandfather in Palmyra, NY. Don was an outdoorsman who spent many years enjoying hunting, fishing and camping with family and later enjoyed his beloved cottage on Seneca Lake with his wife, Jean where family and friends shared many happy memories.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jean in 1991, Don was predeceased by his close companion Alice Myers in 2015; his son James Pappert in 2020 and his siblings; Lorraine Procko, Jean Warner, Arthur Pappert, Gary Pappert and Mark Pappert. Don is survived by his son, Scott Pappert of Rochester, NY, daughter, Linda (Jeff) Williams of Penn Yan, NY, daughter-in-law, Shari Pappert of Batavia, NY, seven grandchildren;16 great grandchildren and several sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Don will be remembered fondly for his quick wit, hard work ethic, patriotism. The family would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home who treated dad like family including making him his happy hour Manhattans – you all made a difference in his final years of life. We would also to like to thank the James R Hickey Post 120 for always remembering him with veterans’ day dinners, fruit baskets and cards. And lastly to Bubs Pribanich for the countless visits and times that you sat by his side and kept him company through the years.

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com