Pappert, James A.

BATAVIA: Died on Thurs., Nov. 5, 2020 with his wife by his side, as a result of a boating accident in Old Forge, NY on Sept. 12, 2020. Due to covid restrictions burial will be private in Palmyra Cemetery, Palmyra, NY. A celebration of Jim’s life will be announced and held at a later date. In memory of Jim please consider donations to sarahsguesthouse.org or to Brain Injury Association of NYS, www.bianys.org, 4 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205 Jim was born on Sept. 6, 1954 in Clifton Springs, NY the son of Donald and Jean Storms Pappert. He was a member of the Palmyra-Macedon Class of 1972. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Navy flag in honor of Jim’s service to our country. Jim and the former Shari Sailer were married on Oct. 15, 1977 in Rapid City, SD. Jim had retired from R.R. Donnelly after 30 years of service. In his spare time Jim enjoyed hiking, fishing, traveling and photography. He always had a project in the works and relaxed by shooting pool or spending time with his grandchildren Luke and Mackenna. Jim is survived by his wife Shari; son Rick (Katie) Pappert; Donald Pappert, sister Linda (Jeff) Williams; brother Scott Pappert; grandchildren Luke and Mackenna Pappert; mother and father-in-law Joyce and Roland “Shorty” Sailer; sister-in-law Sandy Feickert; brother-in-law George Sailer and many nieces, nephews and longtime friends. He was predeceased by his mother Jean Storms Pappert.