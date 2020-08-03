Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 3rd 2020, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Parish, George Calven

by WayneTimes.com
August 2, 2020

Williamson: Passed peacefully into God’s glory and love on July 30, 2020 at the age of 86. George’sgreatest accomplishment was that he was a master of re-design. What others deemed as useless and ready for the trash, George envisioned with new usefulness and purpose, redesigning furniture, photos, plant-life, etc. His children liked to call him Inspector Gadget. His kindness, gentleness and wisdom made him who he was to his family, friends and acquaintances. George is predeceased by wife Kate Mae Parish (1973), son Charles K. Parish (2017), and daughter Vivian Y. Parish (2020). George is survived by his devoted children: Catherine Parish, Loretta Godbold-Parish, Robert Parish, and his grandchildren Alisa Godbold, Denise Fountaine, Felicia Godbold, Gregory Parish, Phillip Godbold, Robert Parish, Jr., Sabrina Mills, and Tacarra and Landis Windom. A private celebration of George’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.  Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Schreiber, Jeffrey James

WALWORTH: Jeff passed away on July 30, 2020.  He was predeceased by his father, Francis “Pat” Schreiber.  Jeff is survived by his mother Virginia “Ginny” Schreiber; sisters, Regina Pinkney, Mary Goodwin and Julie Place; four nephews, two nieces, extended family and friends.  Jeff had a love for nature and a passion for gardening.  There will […]

Read More
Reed, Patricia McDorman

WOLCOTT: Patricia McDorman Reed, age 89, of Wolcott, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born in the Town of Butler, October 18, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Harold W. McDorman and Marion Collins McDorman. She graduated from Leavenworth Central School in 1949, and then […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square