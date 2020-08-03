Parish, George Calven

Williamson: Passed peacefully into God’s glory and love on July 30, 2020 at the age of 86. George’sgreatest accomplishment was that he was a master of re-design. What others deemed as useless and ready for the trash, George envisioned with new usefulness and purpose, redesigning furniture, photos, plant-life, etc. His children liked to call him Inspector Gadget. His kindness, gentleness and wisdom made him who he was to his family, friends and acquaintances. George is predeceased by wife Kate Mae Parish (1973), son Charles K. Parish (2017), and daughter Vivian Y. Parish (2020). George is survived by his devoted children: Catherine Parish, Loretta Godbold-Parish, Robert Parish, and his grandchildren Alisa Godbold, Denise Fountaine, Felicia Godbold, Gregory Parish, Phillip Godbold, Robert Parish, Jr., Sabrina Mills, and Tacarra and Landis Windom. A private celebration of George’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com