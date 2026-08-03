Parker, Clarence E. “Butch”

October 15, 1947 – July 30, 2026

Wolcott: Clarence Parker, 78, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2026, at his home with his family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, August 6, from 4–6 PM at the North Wolcott Christian Church, 12764 Church Street, Wolcott. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Clarence was born on October 15, 1947, in Watertown, the son of the late Clarence L. and Mary (Lucus) Parker. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1968, earning the rank of PN3.

A dedicated and tireless worker, Clarence spent many years employed with the Post Standard newspaper in Syracuse. Prior to the Post Standard he also ran several different businesses. His life’s calling, however, was preaching the gospel and offering biblical and spiritual counseling to those seeking guidance. His faith shaped his days, his relationships, and the comfort he offered to others.

Clarence is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 59 years, Carol (Bergstrasser); his daughter, Brenda Bates; his sons, Todd (Dawn) Parker and Brian Parker; 14 grandchildren; 24 great‑grandchildren; and one great‑great‑grandson, Leo. He is also survived by his sisters Linda (Don) Eva and Carol Parker, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue.