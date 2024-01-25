Parker, John P.  Jr. 

SODUS POINT: John P. Parker, Jr., 56 of Sodus Point passed away January 20, 2024. A Celebration of his life will celebrated at the convenience of the family. John was born in Rochester the son of John P. Parker Sr. and Diane Slade Parker. He retired after several years with Local Union 13 as a Pipe Fitter. He was a loving son, father, husband and brother. We will miss you daddy always and ever.

He is survived by his mother Diane Kelly of Sodus Point, wife Kristina of Newark, daughter Sage of Webster, daughter Kinsey of Syracuse, step son Jason Lee Jonikas of Chicago, step daughter Jillian Jonikas of Syracuse. Sister Tammy (Scott) Gardner of Wolcott. Granddaughter Charlotte. Several nieces and nephews.

We will miss you always and forever

Family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, 32 State Street, Seneca Falls