Parker, Joyce A.

NEWARK: Joyce A. Parker, 77, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Friends may call from 4-7PM on Friday, September, September 29, 2023, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY. A private graveside service will be held at South Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

Joyce was born in Lyons, NY, on January 6, 1946, the daughter of the late Elliot and Emma Burton Humbert. She was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1966. She married Herbert Parker on September 13, 1975. She worked at the customer service desk for 56 years. She started at Big N in Newark and stayed on when it became Ames and when Ames left Newark, she moved to Wal Mart. Joyce loved interacting with people. She enjoyed life and cared deeply for animals.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Herbert; a brother-in-law, and three sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews; a special God Child; special cousins John (Barb Squires) Burton, Brenda (Greg) Gochoviak, Lois Steitler. She was predeceased by her parents and special aunts and uncles Charles (Ann) Burton, Fred (Laura) Steitler, Clarence (Grace) Libby.

