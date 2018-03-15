Parker, Lloyd S.

NEWARK: Lloyd Samuel Parker, 94 entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Lloyd was born the son of the late Esbon and Ora (Barnsdale) Parker on Monday, March 19, 1923, in the town of Arcadia, NY. He spent his life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1942, where he played football as Right Guard, and the team was undefeated in his junior year. Lloyd loved to watch football on TV every chance he had. He enjoyed hunting, working in his yard and greenhouse. He was a longtime member of the Newark Grange and the Newark American Legion. Lloyd worked with his grandfather and father and eventually took over ownership of Parker Nursery and Greenhouses on Parker Road. Lloyd severed his community by being a member of the Arcadia Town Board and the Town Planning Board The funeral home proudly flies the Navy flag in honor of his service to our country during WWII. In 2015 he traveled on Rochester Honor Flight 44 to Washington D.C. Lloyd will be remembered by his loving and devoted wife of 73 years, Evelyn (Dorn) Parker; sons, Kevin Parker and his lifelong partner Joseph of Webster/FL, and Kenneth (Barbara) Parker of NC; four grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Lloyd was predeceased by a daughter, Diana Parker-Jendrick, and sister, Ruth Smith. The family will greet friends Sunday (March 18) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A Memorial Service will follow calling at 4 p.m. Burial in Newark Cemetery late spring of this year. In memory of Lloyd, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of one’s choice. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com.