Parker, Paul

PHOENIX, ARIZONA/CLYDE: Reginald Paul Parker passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents Carmella Pitzeruse Parker and Chester E. Parker of Clyde, NY, infant brother, Ronald Parker, Father-in-law William Sr Martens and Mother in-law Helene.

He is survived by his wife Diane Martens Parker and cats, Riley and Finley, brother Chuck (Michele Shannon), niece Katie

Bulkley (Jacque) and their sons Wyatt and Colton, nephew Kirt Parker (Carrie Barnes) and girls Isabella and Mila, brother in-law William Martens, sisters in law Elaine Martens, Michele Martens and nephew Aaron Martens (Megan).

Reg was born in Lyons, NY and was grew up in Clyde, NY. He was an accomplished trumpet player and played with Savannah Cellar Savers marching band for a number of years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a competitive shooter and a nationally ranked marksman. He organized the Crusoe Creek Gang NY Adirondack bear hunts that seeded many longtime friendships, and never-ending stories.

His formal education began with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology/Biology from SUNY Geneseo. He received a masters degree in Instructional Technology and adult education from Syracuse University, and a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Organizational Development and Labor Relations from Cornell University. He was a certified Project Management Professional and held several other Master’s Degree certificates.

Reg was employed for a number of years in the field of manufacturing. His employment history included Manager level positions at Motorola, Freescale Semiconductor, and NXP in Phoenix. He was also employed at General Electric in Syracuse, NY.

After his retirement from the semiconductor industry, Reg became a tenured professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, AZ, where his greatest love and achievement was teaching and guiding students towards their chosen careers.

A graveside burial will be at 11:00 am OCTOBER 28th at St John’s Catholic Cemetery, 192 Geneva St, Clyde NY 14433.

Friends and Family are invited to attend a celebration of Life for Reg immediately following at Stone 8 Tap House, 10257 NY-31, Clyde, NY 14433. Local arrangements by the Pusateri -Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde.Visit www. Legacy.com