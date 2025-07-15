Parker, Richard A. 

PULTNEYVILLE: Richard A. Parker, 86, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, July 12th, 2025.

Richard was born on Tuesday, January 17th, 1939, in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Raymond and Adrianna (Gentis) Parker. He moved to Pultneyville at a young age and graduated from Williamson High School with the class of 1959. He met his wife, Eileen, at The Corner Store and they began their lifelong journey together in 1962.

Richard began his career as a cook at the state hospital in Rochester, NY, before taking over the family business, The Corner Store, a small grocery store and gas station in Pultneyville, which they operated for over 35 years. The family took great joy in serving the community, often chatting with neighbors and local farmers about their crops and enjoying the friendships. He was an Honorary member of the Pultneyville Fire Department, and was known for his quick wit.

Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Eileen of sixty - three years; his daughter, Karen Bushwood; His son, Rick (Michelle) Parker; granddaughters, Amanda Bushwood and Ashley (Josh) Pollack; great granddaughters Madelyn Morris, Emma Morris, MacKenna Pollack and Brielle Pollack; a great grandson, Jaxson Pollack; nieces, Sherril (Jack) McGann, Vicky (William) Fox, and Robin Van Vleet.

Richard was predeceased by his sister, Patricia (Roy) Van Vleet.

In accordance with Richard’s wishes, all services will be private.

In memory of Richard, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pultneyville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 224, Pultneyville, NY 14538

