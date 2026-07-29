Parker, Thomas

October 16, 1951 - July 26. 2026

Sodus: Thomas M. Parker, 74, of Sodus passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on Sunday July 26, 2026 at Wayne County Nursing Home.

He lived in Sodus Center for 48 years, born in Auburn, NY to the late James Paul Parker and Ethel Wigent.

Thomas was predeceased by his wife Judy Parker, siblings Charlotte (Bun) Parker, Paul Parker, Rebecca Brown, Jeffrey Wigent.

Survived by his Brother James (Donna) Parker, Daughters Elisabeth Parker, Jennifer Parker, siblings Rose Wysocki, Julie Parker, Stephanie Lund, Vern Parker, former wife Antje Dirksen-Post along with 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Thomas served in the US Army Jan 1970 - Jan 1976.

He received his Associates degree in Optical Engineering from Monroe Community College. His time there brought him lifelong friendships and the technical foundation that shaped much of his early career. Thomas had varied interests and a passion for creative technology leading to many inventions. Thomas lived a life grounded in simple joys and steady purpose. He loved to go fishing, enjoying his weekly ice cream sundae at Rawdens Dairy, his weekly fellowship meetings and countless hours tinkering in his workshop.

Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday August 12th 6pm-8pm at Norton Funeral Home Sodus NY. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.