Parkhurst, Keith Ronald

CLYDE/SAVANNAH: Keith passed away on November 1st, 2020 after a short battle with cancer, with his children by his side. He is survived by his 3 children, Kevin (Debbie) Parkhurst of Northeast, MD, Amy (Bryan) McClellan of Phelps and Rosemary (Thomas) Burghdurf of Savannah; 4 grandchildren, David McClellan, Kaitlyn (Mike) Wilson, Matthew Parkhurst and Robert Burghdurf. Keith was born May 20, 1931 to the late Irene (Krager) and Kenneth Parkhurst. He spent most of his early years around Syracuse where he married and had 3 children. In 1966 they moved to Clyde, where he managed the old Labarge Ford Tractor. From 1966 on, Clyde would always be home. He managed De Veau Ford Tractor in Weedsport, NY for 20 years. After retiring he worked part time at Lakeland John Deere in Savannah, NY. Keith was predeceased in 2002 by his “sidekick”, his wife and our mom, Mary Jane. It was a void that would remain the rest of his lifetime. Keith and Mary Jane are remembered for sitting on their front porch on Glasgow St on any given summer night. They had a homemade diesel motorhome, which they traveled all over the country in. Keith was a master at restoring old ford tractors and they were actively involved in their Finger Lakes Tractor Club. Neither Keith nor Mary Jane could read a map, but that was okay. They were never lost because every missed turn tool them down the road less traveled, enjoying people and places along the way. There will be no services. The family wishes you honor Keith’s life by reliving a special memory you may have shared with him. If you wish to make a donation, the family requests it be that of your time to an organization or person that you may not even be aware of now, but who needed you just when you arrived. We are certain there are many dirt roads in heaven for him and Mary Jane to explore, together in eternity. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.