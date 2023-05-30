Parkhurst, Linda J. 

WALWORTH: Mrs. Linda J. Parkhurst, age 68, of 3773 Ontario Center Road died after a lengthy battle with cancer on April 22, 2023 with family and friends, also her loving pet (Little Kitty), at her home.

Mrs. Parkhurst was born November 13, 1954, in Newport, the daughter of the late William and Francis Shumway. She graduated from West Canada Valley Central School and a earned a Bachelor of Art from SUNY Potsdam. For several years she was employed as a manager for Taylor Rental of Webster. She also worked as Secretary/Treasurer for the Walworth Fire District #1. She was an avid gardener all her life around the house.

Her favorite activity was visiting Atlantic Coast towns, which included long walks on the seaside beaches.

Survivors, beside her husband Edward, include her brother Daniel and Sister-in-Law Barbara Shumway as well as many nieces and nephews on both sides of her family.

She will have a celebration of her life at the First Baptist Church in Macedon on June 3rd, at 1 pm with Pastor Steve Matteson officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Walworth Fire Department. No calling hours scheduled per the family’s request.

Memorial contributions in memory of Linda can be made to the First Baptist Church, 57 West Main Street, Macedon, NY or The Walworth Fire Dept. 2178 Church Street, Walworth, NY.

