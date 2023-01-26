Parkison, David Ray

WOLCOTT: We are saddened to announce that David Ray Parkison, 69, of Wolcott, passed away unexpectedly

Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born in Rochester, the son of the late Frederick and Florence (Holly) Parkison. Before retirement, he was the longtime owner and operator of D & L Disposal of Wolcott. He enjoyed collecting and rebuilding antique cars, flying his airplane, and spending time working on his camp at Barnes Corners on Tug Hill. Most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren. He was an extraordinary man who loved his ordinary life. His humor, conversation, and vibrancy will be deeply missed.

He is predeceased by his son, Evan Parkison. Survived by his wife, Kathleen “Kathy” (Reilly); sons, Matthew (Arielle) Parkison of Fair Haven and D. Eric (Stephanie Wallace) Parkison of Lynn MA; brothers, Doug (Lisa) Parkison, Darrell (Robin) Parkison, Steve Parkison, sisters, Sharon (Bob) Bailey, and Sue (Joe) Gilligan; and 5 grandchildren: Gabriel, Alexander, Sebastian, Benjamin, and August; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends are invited to the memorial service being held at North Rose United Methodist Church, 5050 N Main St., North Rose, 10:00 AM Saturday, January 28. Arrangements in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com