Parks, Thomas A. “Tom”

MARION: Entered into rest unexpectedly on (Friday), February 23, 2018 at age 33. Predeceased by his father: Dale Covey; grandfather: Laverne Covey and uncle: Steve Covey. Survived by his loving wife, Chelsea; children: Olivia and Logan; mother: Donna Covey; sisters: Jennifer (Jon) Regan and Cassandra Covey (John Cannon); grandmothers: Marilyn Covey and Marlyn Priore; grandfather: Roland (Sandra) Grevell; father and mother in law: William (Mariette) Rowles; sister in law: Arielle (Benjamin) Pierson; brother in law: Bryce Rowles. Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) February 27, 2018 from 2pm -4pm...