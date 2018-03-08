Parlett, John F.
SAVANNAH: Age 72, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home since 2006, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. John was born July 30, 1945 in Ithaca, a son to the late Carl and Betty Ayers Parlett. He worked at Ithaca College before moving to Savannah. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Hutchinson) Parlett; step-children, Richard Youngs, Jr., Rose Mary Gason, Katrina Halson and Alton Youngs; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Carl and William; 2 sisters, Betsy and Karen; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday (Mar. 11) 2 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com