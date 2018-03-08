Thursday, March 8, 2018
Obituaries

Parlett, John F.

Wayne TimesWayne Times

SAVANNAH: Age 72, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home since 2006, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. John was born July 30, 1945 in Ithaca, a son to the late Carl and Betty Ayers Parlett. He worked at Ithaca College before moving to Savannah. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Hutchinson) Parlett; step-children, Richard Youngs, Jr., Rose Mary Gason, Katrina Halson and Alton Youngs; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Carl and William; 2 sisters, Betsy and Karen; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday (Mar. 11) 2 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com

Obituaries

Brown, Linda Day

Wayne TimesWayne Times
FARMINGTON: Age 69, entered into God’s house on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, with her family by her side. Born in Saco, ME in 1949, she grew up in Biddeford Pool, ME, graduating from Biddeford High School in 1967. Linda is the daughter of George Franklin “Skip” Day and Bessie (Small) Day who were well known on the Pool. Residing a number of years in Marion, NY on what she termed a “farmette”, Linda thoroughly enjoyed the 4-acre property. Horses and birds were her joy along with her beloved cat, Socks....
Obituaries

Vansteen, Helen L.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
SODUS: Helen L. Vansteen, beloved wife of Alton D. Vansteen went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. She is survived by her husband, her 6 children: Deborah (Ken) Hill, Beverly Zahlman, Beatrice (Geno) DeBryne, Joseph Minor, Michael (Joanne) Minor, Catherine Minor, 3 stepchildren: Randy (Kim) Vansteen, Valerie (Dennis)Calkins, Virginia Liberatore, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com...
Obituaries

Bushwood, James F.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 5, 2018 at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, on February 21, 2014. Survived by is sons, Thomas and Timothy (Rhonda) Bushwood; granddaughters, Ashley (Josh) Pollack and Amanda Bushwood; step-granddaughters, Mary Jo (Dan) Evans and Tracey (Darrell) Burns; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Emma and Mackenna; sisters-in-law, Nancy Smith and Rita Scheg; brother-in-law Bob Scheg; extended family and friends. James was brought up farming and took great pride, and joy, in his gardening. He was a Xerox retiree who had been...
Obituaries

Brogan, Robert James

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WEBSTER: Formerly of Chester, Vermont passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side, on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Pauline Brogan & his 2nd wife Kathleen Brogan. Robert is survived by his children, Kim Bobak, James Brogan, Kelly Dannenberg, Carol Brew Reilly, Kathy Brew, and Marguerite Janto; Grandchildren, Kathy Jackson, Gerard Krempasky, Christine Watson, Michael Schwartz, James Bobak, Ryan Dannenberg, Meghan Dannenberg, Clifford Reilly Jr., Connor Brogan, Anna Brogan, Corrie Janto, and Clare Brogan;...