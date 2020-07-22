Parr ,James R. 

PALMYRA: Jim passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at age 70. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Doris Parr; brothers, Bob and Larry Parr. Jim is survived by his daughter, Meghan (Greg) Seibert; sister-in-law, Bonnie Parr; niece, Melanie Bryan and nephew, Eric Parr. Jim was a long-time employee of Xerox Corp and Verizon Communications. Jim will be privately laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Contributions in Jim’s memory may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester & Finger Lakes Region, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave Jim’s family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.