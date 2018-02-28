Parsons, David L.

IRONDEQUOIT: Passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the age of 90. Jim was born in Ontario, NY on May 25, 1927 to the late Leslie and Ione “Lake” McCrea. He was predeceased by his wife Dana on March 25, 1989. He is survived by his sons, Kevin McCrea and Scott (Cindy Papini) McCrea; granddaughters, Heather Losee, Chelsea Kingsley, and Chloe McCrea; great granddaughters, Aryonna, Breyonna and Carleyonna Losee; friend, Mary Tarver, extended family and friends. Jim was a retiree of the Eastman Kodak Company. He enjoyed reading, monitoring...
PALMYRA: Hazel died on February 23, 2018 at age 101. She was born on March 16, 1916 to Warland and Bessie Bills. Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Gannon; son, Lynn Gannon and 8 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (David) Williams; grandchildren, Lisa (Troy) Woodard, Robert (Ann) Gannon and Joseph (Kristen); great grandchildren, Alanna, Kaycee, Noah and Addison; great great grandson, Cade Rogers; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Hazel will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. In keeping with Hazel’s wishes,...
LYONS: Passed away on February 6, 2018 at age 94. Predeceased by her fiance, Robert F. Fague; sister Virginia N. Benson; niece Cheryl L. Leisenring; brothers-in-law, Duane Benson and William Leisenring and sister-in-law Betty L. Miner. Velda is survived by her sister Verna M. Leisenring; brothers, Charles W. (Betty) Miner and Marvin C. Miner. Velda loved her family so very much and will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends met over the...
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Monday) February 26, 2018 at age 87. Predeceased by his son: Rickey Van Houter; siblings: Wayne, Ralph, Floyd, June, Elsie, and Hazel. Emerson was a well-known accordionist who played in several bands and entertained at nursing homes. He was a friend to everyone that he met. He was endlessly devoted to his wife for 69 years. Survived by his loving wife: Lillian; daughter: Judy (Michael) Weber; sons: Gary (Janis) and Roger (Karen) Van Houter; daughter in law: Ilene Van Houter; grandchildren: Ryan Weber, Cindi Ospina,...