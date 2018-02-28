Parsons, David L.

LYONS: Passed away on February 6, 2018 at age 94. Predeceased by her fiance, Robert F. Fague; sister Virginia N. Benson; niece Cheryl L. Leisenring; brothers-in-law, Duane Benson and William Leisenring and sister-in-law Betty L. Miner. Velda is survived by her sister Verna M. Leisenring; brothers, Charles W. (Betty) Miner and Marvin C. Miner. Velda loved her family so very much and will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends met over the...