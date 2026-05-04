Wolcott: Parsons, Steven K.; died on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at the age of 68. Private graveside services will be held at Port Gibson Cemetery. Please consider donations in Steve’s memory to Hearts for ALS of NY, P.O. Box 10593, Rochester, NY 14610, https://www.heartsforalsny.org/donate

Steve was born on November 4, 1957 in Fulton NY the son of Duane and Jean Ladue Parsons. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of Steve’s service to our country. Steve loved music, being outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing his guitar. He loved his family and cherished time spent with his grandsons.

Steve is survived by his wife Cheryl Cummings Parsons; daughters Holly (Ralph) Brongo and Sarah (Steve) Perino; parents Duane and Jean Parsons; one sister; two brothers; grandchildren Devin and Matthew Brongo and Alessandra Perino and many in-laws and special friends.

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com