Parton, June Eletta

WOLCOTT/AUBURN:At the age of 97, June Eletta Parton passed away on October 26, 2023 at The Commons in Auburn, NY. She grew up in Cuba, NY, and after graduating high school, she attended Geneseo State College where she received a Bachelors’ Degree. Her first teaching position took her to Hawaii for one year. After returning home, she married Clifford George Parton and they moved to Wolcott, NY. June taught 3rd grade at Leavenworth School in Wolcott. She went on to teach at Florentine Hendrick for 57 years as a reading teacher. She retired at the age of 80. June and Cliff spent many happy years at their home in Wolcott. Along with June’s love for teaching, she enjoyed shopping, doing crossword puzzles, watching birds, and Syracuse Basketball.

June is predeceased by her husband Clifford and son-in-law Ted Mundy.

She is survived by two daughters; Pamela Mundy and Terri (Bob) Fitzmaurice, Granddaughters; Jennifer (Mike) Jackson, Lindsey Roberts, and Allison Fitzmaurice, Step grandchildren; Dan Fitzmaurice, Brian (Lisa) Fitzmaurice, Karen (Zach) Williams, Step great grandchildren; Becca, Michael, Rylee, and Adalynn Fitzmaurice, Peyton Collins, Preston, Rowan, Cardon Williams, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1:00 at the Wolcott Presbyterian Church followed by an internment at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a reception in the church basement at the conclusion of the services for anyone who would like to attend.

Donations in June’s memory may be made to the Wolcott Public Library; 5890 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590 for the purchase of new children’s books.

The family extends their gratitude and appreciation for all the care June received while she resided at The Commons in Auburn. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com