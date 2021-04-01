Parton, Nancy B.

PENN YAN: Nancy B. Parton, age 90, of Penn Yan, NY formerly of Ontario, NY entered unto rest on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at the Hospeace House in Naples, NY.

Nancy was born in Rochester, NY on March 28th, 1930, the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Wooster) Brown. She was a graduate of SUNY Brockport and had taught at Irondequoit Elementary School. She later drove school bus for BOCES in Fairport. Nancy was a member of the Branchport United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Susan (Craig) Hohm of Penn Yan; son, Thomas (Candi) Parton of Newark; three grandchildren, Christopher (Naomi) Parton, Benjamin (Briana) Parton, and John (Alexandra) Hohm; three great grandchildren, Ellie Parton, Marek Wolf Hohm and Kai Hohm; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, James Parton on March 6th, 2020.

A memorial service celebrating Nancy’s Life will be held at the Branchport United Methodist Church in Branchport, NY at the convenience of her family. In appreciation for the care she received at the Hospeace House contributions may be made to the Hospeace House, 7824 West Hollow Rd., Naples, NY 14512. To share a memory of Nancy with his family and friends or to light a candle, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com