Pascarella, Margaret M.

North Rose/ Penfield: Margaret M. Pascarella, 89, of Penfield, (prior North Rose), passed away peacefully, Friday, May 15, 2026, surrounded by her family. She was born in Lewis Run, PA on June 28, 1936, daughter of the late Joseph DiFonzo, and Alexandria Fair DiFonzo. She worked as an account clerk for the Department of Corrections in Butler.

A loving Wife, Mom, Sister, Aunt and Nona -- Margaret was the matriarch and pillar of the family. Whether watching the Yankees, baking pizzelles by the hundreds, knitting and sewing, sharing family stories, or teaching her great grandson Italian, her biggest joy was spending time with family. “No goodbyes Nona” Ti Amo.

She is predeceased by her brothers, Paul DiFonzo, Joseph DiFonzo, John DiFonzo, and sister Sandra DiFonzo.

She is survived by her husband, Carmen Pascarella Jr., son, Carmen (Elizabeth) Pascarella III of PA, daughter, Tammy Baker of Greece, grandchildren, Meghan (Joe) and Emma, great grandson Luca, and sister Miranda Massack of VA.

Calling hours will be Monday, May 25, 6:00-8:00, at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, Service will be held at St. John’s Church in Clyde, 114 Sodus St., Clyde, NY 14433, Tuesday, May 26, at 10:00 AM, burial will take place at Saint Bernard Cemetery, in Bradford Pennsylvania. For those wishing to make contributions in Margaret’s name they may do so to St. John’s church in Clyde. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com