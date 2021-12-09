Pascarella, Sandra L.

CLYDE: Sandra L. Pascarella, better known as Sandy entered into rest on December 3, 2021 with her family by her side.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 14th from 4-6 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde, NY. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, Dec. 13th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maplegrove Cemetery in Clyde.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Foundation, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620 or to the Marliere Hospice Care Center, 6801 Rowan Rd., New Port Richey Fl. 34653.

Sandy was born on July 8, 1943 in Rochester NY. She is a former longtime resident of Clyde, however for the past 3 1/2 years, she has been residing in NC with her loving son. Sandy was proud to have fostered over 20 children throughout the years.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael and Robert (Katrina) Pascarella and her daughter Susan Pascarella (David Milheim); nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her “sister” Betty Bentley.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Alan Pascarella.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home