Obituaries
Pasnak, Mae Lou
ALTON: Mae Lou Pasnak, age 72, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Philomath, GA, February 10, 1947, into a family of 12 brothers and sisters. She married in March of 1964 to her husband of 56 years, George Pasnak. Prior to retirement, she was the owner operator of Alton Hardware in Alton, NY. Mae is predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. Survived by her husband, George Pasnak, son, Damon Pasnak of Poughkeepsie, grandchildren, Aiden, and Nadia, sister, Dorothy Moore, as well as many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, and, nephews. Calling hours will take place 5:00-7:00, February 06, with a service to follow 7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions they may do so to to COPD @ lung.org, or American Heart Disease @ heart.org . www.catoredcreek.com
Latest News
Marion’s Main Street gets a boost from local developer, Restore NY program
Residents, local politicians and business owners all turned out for the official unveiling of the new Marion Main Street on...
Walworth couple recognized as NHRA Persons of the Year
Mabel and Duke Risley of Walworth were thrilled to receive several awards at the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) Awards...
The Times of Wayne County’s Scholar Athlete of the Week
The Times of Wayne County is proud to honor Newark’s William Trembley as its Scholar Athlete of the Week. The...
Recent Obituaries
Ritter, Edmund A.
VICTOR: Formerly of Ontario, NY, passed away on January 30, 2020 at 98 years old. Born in Rochester, NY to...
Sullivan, Ernest “Joe”
SODUS POINT: Age 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 3, 2020. He was...
Young, Beth A.
MARION/DANSVILLE: Went to be with the Lord with her Family by her side on February 3, 2020 at the age...