Pasnak, Mae Lou 

ALTON: Mae Lou Pasnak, age 72, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Philomath, GA, February 10, 1947, into a family of 12 brothers and sisters. She married in March of 1964 to her husband of 56 years, George Pasnak. Prior to retirement, she was the owner operator of Alton Hardware in Alton, NY. Mae is predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. Survived by her husband, George Pasnak, son, Damon Pasnak of Poughkeepsie, grandchildren, Aiden, and Nadia, sister, Dorothy Moore, as well as many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, and, nephews. Calling hours will take place 5:00-7:00, February 06, with a service to follow 7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions they may do so to to COPD @ lung.org, or American Heart Disease @ heart.org . www.catoredcreek.com