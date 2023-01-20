Powered by Dark Sky
January 20, 2023
Patchen, Rosemary

by WayneTimes.com
January 20, 2023

WOLCOTT/WATERTOWN: Rosemary Patchen, 92, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2-4PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., in Newark.  A Memorial Service will be held following Calling hours  at the funeral home. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Watertown area.

Rosemary was always honest and soft spoken.  She loved fishing and time with family. She enjoyed cooking and pies of all sorts were her specialty.

Rosemary is survived by three children Stacy Williams, Martin (Kersten MacLennan) Patchen, Mia (Craig Carr) VanSteen;  many grandchildren and great grandchildren.  She was predeceased by two children Sharon Joyce and Robert Compeau; a grandson Joseph Patchen Cimineri; boyfriend John Jones.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

