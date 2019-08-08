Obituaries
Patchett, Daniel
SODUS: Age 89, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Pine of Peace Comfort Care Home in Ontario. Dan leaves his wife of 64 years, Shirley; 3 children, Jeff (Felicia), Shara (John) Gee, Wende (Tommy) Edwards; grandchildren, Braydon, Brielle, Jason, Jade, Kayleah and Kerri; great grandchild, Braxton; brother-in-law, William DeHondt; sister-in-law, Margaret (Peg) Fox of Sanford, FL; special family friend, Gary (Lois) Sheffield; and several nieces and nephews. Dan was a gentleman who cared about his family, friends and community. If you met Dan you liked him and also considered him your favorite clerk at the Country Hardware where he worked for forty-plus years. He was a 65 year member of the Sodus Fire Company, as well as a member of the American Legion, and until recently, Vice President of the Sodus Cemetery Association. In previous years he was a member of the Sodus Library Board of Directors and Sodus Planning Board Member. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at 11:00am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sodus Rural Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Sodus Fire Company, 14-16 Mill St., Sodus, NY 14551 or Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519
