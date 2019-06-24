Patchett, Mabel J. (DeFisher)

SODUS: Age 94, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. Friends and family are invited to call from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26th at Norton Funeral Home, 45 Main St., Sodus. Mabel was born in Sodus, NY, on April 19,1925. She graduated from Marion High School. On November 2, 1950, she married the love of her life, Stephen Edward Patchett. Shortly thereafter, Mabel and Steve began a 30-year adventure that would take them to homes in Nicaragua, Columbia, Peru and the Panama Canal Zone. After raising five children, primarily in Panama, they returned to Sodus in 1980. Mabel and Steve made an occasional trip to Europe and were known to visit the casinos on occasion. Most of all, she enjoyed spoiling her children and grandchildren. Mabel loved to work in her yard and spent many hours in her early years gardening. She loved watching golf and tennis on TV, but what she liked best was to root for her favorite team, the New York Yankees. Mabel was a great cook and made the best fried chicken ever! She taught her children to always be kind and respectful. She also educated them on some of her favorite “colorful” Dutch phrases. She had the best sense of humor, even in her last breath. Mabel is survived by her brother-in-law Dan Patchett (Shirley), Sodus; daughter Elaine Donaldson, Williamson; son Steve Jr (Kristy), Hockley, TX; daughter Gail Givens (John), Boulder, CO; son Russ (Christina), Rochester; and son Tom, Sodus; grandsons Michael, Rusty, Andy and Stephen; granddaughters Tracy, Lisa, Stefanie, Kelly, Anna and Katie; great grandchildren Tristin, Taylor, Sofie, Gabby, Andrew, Briggs and Nash; and numerous nephews and nieces. Mabel was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Stephen; father and mother, Adrian and Elizabeth DeFisher; father & mother in-law, Sid & Phyllis Patchett; sisters, Lavina Hamelinck (Bert); Katherine DeNering (Albert); Liz Datthyn (Abe) and brothers, Adrian DeFisher (Sara); Abe DeFisher (Josie); and Ike DeFisher (Betty). Also, brother & sister-in-law, Don and Martha Mitchell, and brother-in-law, Russ Patchett. Mabel was a devoted wife and mother; a woman who lived an exemplary life and set a wonderful example for her children. A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Thursday, June 27th, at 1:00 pm, at Sodus Presbyterian Church, 31 Main Street. She will be greatly missed by all who dearly loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Sodus Town Ambulance Corp. 49 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com