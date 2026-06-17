Paton, Ronald H.

Sodus: Ronald H. Paton, born on May 17, 1942, in Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2026, at Rochester General Hospital alongside his loving family. His absence weighs heavy on the hearts of those who knew and loved him, but his memory will live on through his community and the accomplishments he left behind.

Ron grew up in Greece, NY, graduating from John Marshal High School. He attended Paul Smith’s Jr. College receiving an Associates Degree in forestry-also meeting his beloved wife of 61 years Mary Ann.



He continued his education at North Carolina State University, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Wood Technology. Ron and Mary Ann were married in 1964 and moved to Jamestown, NY, where he worked at Taylor Jamestown Furniture Company.



In 1966 he joined the family grocery store business. Through dedication and a strong work ethic, he successfully owned and operated Paton’s Super Duper/Market Place for 33 years. The business continues to this day and is dawning into its 4th generation of ownership.



Ron showed his concern and generosity as he reached out to people in the community as well as his contributions to charitable organizations. Ron was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sodus. Masonic lodge #392 in Sodus of which he was the Past Master and the Lions club of Sodus. In his spare time, Ron participated in a variety of hobbies with his family and friends, such as bowling, hunting, boating, skiing, golfing and fishing. He held season tickets to the Buffalo Bills games for many years, and attending 6 Super Bowls.



Above all, was his family. He was a loving and caring husband, dad, grandpa and uncle. Ron was a positive role model to many, a living example of honesty, hard work, integrity, compassion and dedication to family.



He was a man of silent strength.



Ronald leaves behind his loving wife Mary Ann; his son William (Rebecca) Paton; his daughter; Jennifer (Thomas) VanKouwenberg; his grandchildren, Gabriel, Vincent, Trent and Jordan Paton, Jack VanKouwenberg(Tessa), Ben VanKouwenberg(Ashley); special niece Licia Colbert; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Jennie (Faulkner) Paton and his sister Yvonne (Paton) Dickson.



Contributions in Ronald’s memory can be made out to Mercy Flight, The Wallington Fire Department, St. John’s Episcopal Church or any charity of your choosing.



A Masonic service will be held in Ronald’s honor Monday June 22, 2026, at 3:30pm at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St. Sodus, NY. Calling hours will be held after the Masonic service at the funeral home from 4-7pm. A funeral service will be held in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 54 W Main Street, Sodus, NY the following day June 23, 2026, at 12pm. Internment will immediately follow in the Sodus Rural Cemetery.