Patridge, Mary Jane

PALMYRA/NEWARK: Died on Friday, August 16, 2018 at the age of 96. Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband Clifford Patridge; parents Evelyn and George Beadle; sister Thelma Johnson and brothers Clifford and Harold Beadle. She is survived by her sons Clifford (Carole) Patridge Jr. and David (Elizabeth) Patridge; sister Ruth VanDusen; grandchildren Jessica Coriander and Jenny Patridge and great-grandchildren Liem and Lillian Coriander and Daphne Fennell. Please join the family for graveside committal prayers at 11am on Wednesday, August 21 in Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Wayne County Nursing Home Activities Fund, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com