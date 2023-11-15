Paul, Jr., Staff Sergeant Robert J. 

WOLCOTT: Robert J. Paul, Jr., age 27, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 30, 2023, in Mountain Home, Idaho. Robert was a United States Air Force Staff Sergeant, for the 366th Maintenance Squadron, in Mountain Home, Idaho

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of Roberts’ life will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the Wolcott American Legion Post 881, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott from 2:00 – 8:00 pm.

Robert was born, October 30, 1996. The son of Robert J. and Monica (Youells) Paul, Sr. He loved working out, gaming, Pokemon, and spending time with family and friends.

Besides his parents, Robert is survived by children Everly Grace and Aria Jane Paul, his brothers; Michael and Kevin Paul and sisters; Kristen and Kylie Paul. He is also survived by countless friends, family, fellow airmen and best friend and mother of his children, Melissa and all of the Gibson family.

Robbie was an amazing soul with such a kind heart. He was in the Air Force for 9 years. He worked on the jets and found it as a passion. He was an exceptional father that loved his two little girls with everything he had. He touched the hearts of those around him and was always eager to help. The world he left behind will never forget.