Obituaries

Pawlicki, Barbara R. (Rose) 

April 16, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: Barbara Pawlicki, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Kirkhaven Nursing Home.

Burial will be at the Sodus Rural Cemetery, Rte. 88, at a time to be announced.

Barbara was born August 27, 1934 in Sodus, the daughter of the late Claude and Eva (Hewson) Rose.  She worked at Alard Equipment. Barbara was a great bowler and had close to a 200 average in her leagues.  She was a life time member of the United Methodist Church of Ontario.

She is survived by her son Kevin (Cheri) Hess; daughter Karen Woedy; grandchildren Abby and Dylan Hess, Michelle Woedy and Valerie (Rob) Leon; sister Helen Maddock and brother Richard Rose; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene; son-in-law Steve Woedy; and brother-in-law William Maddock.

