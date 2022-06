SODUS/NEWARK: Entered into rest on (Friday) June 10, 2022 at age 79.

Predeceased by her parents: Earl and Olive Martin; son: Glen Paylor.

Survived by her loving daughters: Robin (Mark “favorite son in law”) Schuldt and Traci Hefti; grandchildren: Crystal and Matthew Wheaton, Tyler and Alyssa Skeels, Brent and Brenda Paylor, Chyane Miller, Angelica (Josh) and Nathan Conklin; (17) great grandchildren; daughter in law; Julia Trumble; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Brenda’s life will be held on (Sunday) July 17, 2022 at 1pm at the Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY.

