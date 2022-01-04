Powered by Dark Sky
January 4, 2022
Paylor, Glen E.

by WayneTimes.com
January 4, 2022

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on January 2, 2022 at age 55.

Predeceased by his father: Irving Paylor.

Survived by his children: Angelica (Josh) Conklin, Brent and Brenda Paylor, and Chyane Miller and her mother: Julie Trumble; stepson: Nathan Conklin; mother: Brenda Paylor; grandchildren: Noah, Ethan, Michael, Madeline, Abigail, Izabella, Brayden, Hollie, Avianna, Lucas and Lilah; sisters: Traci Hefti and Robin (Mark) Schuldt; special friend: Brad Plyter; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) January 17, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.  Facial coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson American Legion Post 394 in memory of Glen.  

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

