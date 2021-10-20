Payne, Helen B.

CANANDAIGUA: Helen Marie (Brigham) Payne of Canandaigua (Honeoye Falls-Lima & Macedon) passed quietly on Sunday, October 17th, 2021, at age 75 surrounded by her three loving children.

She is survived by her children, Betsy (Brian) Willard, Karey (Jason) Grover, Robert Payne; grandchildren, Alayna (Cory Winburn), Bryan and Kyle Frey, Justine and Krista Willard; Devin and Dylan Grover, William (Liam) Payne.

Predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) Payne and parents, Robert (Doc) and Marlea Brigham.

Helen graduated from Pal Mac High school in 1964. She then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Cortland University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi Sorority. In 1972 she earned her master’s degree and became a teacher, achieving her lifelong dream. She loved all her students from the classroom to her time as a 1-1 aide and tutoring her own grandchildren.

Helen was proud to be an active member of her church choirs and committees as well as her involvement with Scouts, PTA, Fresh Air Fund, Rotary and many more community programs.

She will be remembered most for her nurturing nature, love of children, commitment to education and the immense love of her family “For Always and in All Ways”.

Please join the family for services at First Baptist Church of Macedon, 58 West Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502 at 1pm on Sunday, October 24th. Light refreshments will be served immediately following at the church.

